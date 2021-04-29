Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post sales of $248.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.93 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $216.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 31,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $121.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

