Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.48 Million

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post sales of $248.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.93 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $216.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 31,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $121.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.