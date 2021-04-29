J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $51.38. 304,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,201,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

