J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

AMT traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $249.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.22 and a 200-day moving average of $229.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

