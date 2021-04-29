J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 243,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,137,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

