J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 490 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,780,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 27,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,101,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,124,782. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

