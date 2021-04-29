Ixcoin Hits One Day Volume of $429.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $429.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,187,640 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

