IVERIC bio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,546 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,174% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ISEE opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.98.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
