IVERIC bio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,546 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,174% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISEE opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.