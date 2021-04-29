ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.87

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 104.87 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 119.10 ($1.56). ITV shares last traded at GBX 116.55 ($1.52), with a volume of 6,582,181 shares traded.

ITV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 101.20 ($1.32).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.07.

In other ITV news, insider Duncan Painter bought 82,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

