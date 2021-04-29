Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

