iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $419.69. 231,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $420.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

