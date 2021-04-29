iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 5.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,417.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 253,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

