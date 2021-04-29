iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after buying an additional 773,861 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $157.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

