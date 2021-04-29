iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 20,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.63. 54,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,564. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $157.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

