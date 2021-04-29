iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.98 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

