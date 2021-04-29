iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

