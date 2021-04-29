iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

