iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.5% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

