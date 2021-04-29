iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,549,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,214 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 27.1% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $193,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.64. 1,236,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,804,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

