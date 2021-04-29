iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.62. 3,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

