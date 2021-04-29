iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Short Interest Down 68.6% in April

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 13.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

IBTB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,088. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43.

