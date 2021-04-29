iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the March 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HEWG opened at $32.72 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

