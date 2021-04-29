iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the March 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.88. 1,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,498. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,472,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 697,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 83,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter.

