iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $112.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,583,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,795,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 48,279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $111.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

