iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.48 and last traded at $79.54. 8,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 726,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average of $190.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

