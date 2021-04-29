iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $317.76

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.76 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 273.50 ($3.57). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 255,117 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 305.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.11 million and a PE ratio of 26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, insider Scott Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

iomart Group Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.