Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vontier Call Options (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,740% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,742.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 733.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 20,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,319. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

