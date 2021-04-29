Investors Buy Large Volume of Liquidity Services Call Options (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 542 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 868% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

Shares of LQDT opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,157.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.