Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,541 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,072% compared to the average daily volume of 163 call options.

NYSE PQG opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PQG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PQ Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PQ Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 539,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PQ Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in PQ Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after buying an additional 632,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

