Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Issues Earnings Results

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 123,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

