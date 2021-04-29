Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sanofi (SAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sanofi (EPA: SAN) recently:

4/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

EPA:SAN traded up €2.07 ($2.44) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €87.47 ($102.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.59. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.