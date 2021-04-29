Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PSCD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.85. 8,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,221. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $120.89.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.