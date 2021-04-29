Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Position Lifted by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 142,126 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,069,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,011,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $88.12 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

