Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.26. The stock had a trading volume of 948,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,118,105. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $211.12 and a 12-month high of $342.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

