Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,794 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after buying an additional 246,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after buying an additional 44,643 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 338,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 211,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period.

Shares of PZA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $27.02. 13,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,447. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.