Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Down 80.1% in April

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the March 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,331. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

