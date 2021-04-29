Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $88.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.