Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 797.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.91. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,462. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

