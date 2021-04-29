Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $2,141,975.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $868.79 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $766.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
