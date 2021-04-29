Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $2,141,975.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $868.79 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $766.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 27,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.