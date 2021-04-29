International Business Machines Co. (IBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

IBM stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $144.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

