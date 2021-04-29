Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of IFP opened at C$33.55 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$35.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 4.1999996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,200.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

