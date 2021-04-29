InterDigital (IDCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDCC opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDCC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

