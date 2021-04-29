Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 447,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 192,300 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,021,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 129,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 98,685 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

