Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.73. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $153,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $819,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,113,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 78,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,599. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

