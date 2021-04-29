IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the March 31st total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

IGXT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 301,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,489. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.47. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 774.28% and a negative net margin of 1,025.30%.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

