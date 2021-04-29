Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

