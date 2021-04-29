Insmed (INSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

