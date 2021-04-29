Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 11,666 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $87.60.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.