Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $24,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $25,007,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00.

Shares of SQ opened at $254.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.50, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

