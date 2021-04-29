Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,359,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.04. 41,958,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,012,582. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

