Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $415.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

